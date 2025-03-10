Lowe’s has launched Lowe’s Style Studio for the Apple Vision Pro in five stores across Austin, Texas, and its metro area.

The ] app, developed by Lowe’s, allows customers to visualize and design a dream kitchen within an immersive, 3D experience.

“By combining the power of Lowe’s Style Studio with our passion for helping customers, Lowe’s is transforming the retail experience like never before,” said Lowe’s Chief Digital and Information Officer Seemantini Godbole. “This immersive in-store technology leverages the spatial computing technology of Apple Vision Pro to make it easier for customers to visualize, plan, and shop their dream kitchens—all in one seamless experience.”

The pilot begins Saturday, March 15, and runs for a limited time in the following stores:

Central Austin, 800 Shoal Creek Blvd.

S.W. Austin, 6400 Brodie Lane

N.W. Austin, 13201 N Ranch Rd 620, Bldg G

Bee Cave, 12611 Suite 100 Shops Pkwy.

During each 45-minute consult, a Lowe’s associate will help a customer navigate through kitchen options including sinks, cabinets, ranges, countertops, flooring, and much more using Apple Vision Pro. Spatial computing blends digital content in the physical space, enabling users to interact in stunning resolution, using intuitive input controlled by a user’s eyes and hands, said Godbole.

Anyone joining the session, including friends, family, and decorators can follow along on an iPad that mirrors the 3D experience, helping families create their dream kitchen together with Lowe’s. Customers can then digitally save and share their selected styles and product lists at the end of the session. These can also be saved to the customer’s Lowes.com account for future reference at home.

Sessions are free and available by appointment or walk-in (appointments are preferred). Appointments can be made at Lowes.com.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

