Apple’s hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2 launching with iOS 18.1 are still unavailable for users in Canada due to regulatory issues.

CTV News reports that when they reached out to Ontario’s Ministry of Health, a spokesperson issued this statement: “As of December 11, 2024, AirPods Pro 2 have been approved as Class II medical devices/hearing aids in Canada. Prescribing a hearing aid in Ontario is controlled by the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991 (RHPA) and this restricted activity is authorized to only audiologists and physicians. The RHPA also prohibits the dispensing of a hearing aid except under a prescription issued by an authorized health professional. Should the AirPods Pro 2 be sold in Ontario as a hearing aid, it would need to done in accordance with requirements in the RHPA.”

The Ontario Association of Professional Audiology Clinics (OAPAC) told CTV News it supports lower cost options for consumers, but said patients with hearing loss should speak with a professional first, as the issue could be something as simple as wax build-up or something as serious as a tumor, which is something a hearing aid won’t tell you.

Still, with more than 100 countries able to use the AirPods as a hearing device, some Canadians told CTV News that they should have the same option.

About the hearing aid feature

After setup, the feature enables personalized dynamic adjustments so users have the sounds around them boosted in real time. Desai says this helps users better engage in conversation and keeps them connected to the people and environment around them. With the audio quality of AirPods Pro, the user’s personalized hearing profile is automatically applied to music, movies, games, and phone calls across their devices without needing to adjust any settings.

Users can also set up the Hearing Aid feature with an audiogram created by a hearing health professional. Both the Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are grounded in science and were validated through rigorous scientific studies, Desai says. The Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are expected to receive marketing authorization from global health authorities soon, and will be available this fall in more than 100 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan.

After taking the Hearing Test, users can also use their hearing profile to personalize the AirPods Pro listening experience. Desai says this benefits even more people, including those with little to no hearing loss, who can take advantage of specific adjustments at individual frequencies. To help provide the best listening experience, Media Assist is an all-new feature that helps boost certain parts of speech on a phone call or instruments within a soundtrack to help an even broader population.

