Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the upcoming comedy series, “The Studio,” starring Seth Rogen.

He also serves as co-creator, writer, director and executive producer alongside Emmy Award nominee Evan Goldberg. Starring Rogen and a cast with A-list cameos in every episode, the 10-episode comedy will premiere globally on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 with the first two episodes, followed by one episode every Wednesday through May 21, 2025.

Here’s how the series is described: In “The Studio,” Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

