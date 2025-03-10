The global smartwatch market fell 7% in 2024, the first ever decline in the overall market, according to Counterpoint Research. However, Apple retained its top position, despite a 19% year-over-year (YoY) decline in shipments due to tighter competition and weaker upgrade cycles.

Counterpoint says the downturn in the global smartphone market was primarily due to a decline in Apple Watch shipments as the basic smartwatch segment saw lower upgrades amid a slowdown. Weakness in the basic smartwatch market originated in India, where consumer demand waned due to a slow replacement cycle, lack of innovation and unsatisfactory user experiences among first-time buyers, according to the research group.

Still, Apple retained its top position in the global market, hoisted by its growing iOS user base, followed by Samsung, which witnessed 3% YoY growth as its newly launched Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch FE Series saw strong adoption.

Apple had 22% of the global smartphone market in 2024 compared to 25% in 2023.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related