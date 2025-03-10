Apple is preparing major software overhauls of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, aiming to make the operating systems more consistent and simplify navigation, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

He says the revamp, due later this year, will include updates to icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons, and will be showcased at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June. (The exact dates for WWDC 2025) haven’t been announced).

“The changes are part of iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16, and will mark the most significant upgrade to the Mac since 2020 and the biggest revamp for the iPhone since 2013,” Gurman says. “….Apple is betting that a breakthrough new interface can help spur demand after a sluggish stretch.”

