Smart tag adoption rose to 12% in US Internet households last year with Apple still leading the market, according to Parks Associates.

The research group says that’s up from 7% in 2022. Consumers use smart tags for convenience, security, and tracking, helping them easily locate lost items, automate daily tasks, and streamline access to digital services, according to Parks Associates.

Apple now has almost 69% of the smart tag market, compared to around 45% in 2022. Park Associates’ report is baed on a consumer research survey of 8,000 US International households.

