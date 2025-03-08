Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of March 3-7.

° A major overhaul of Siri with Apple Intelligence may not happen for another year or more.

° Apple still dominates the global smart personal audio device market with 18% global market share.

° Apple is reportedly developing a gaming-centric Apple TV or a standalone gaming console, “signaling its intent to make a deeper impact in the gaming industry.”

° Apple has won a ruling dismissing a lawsuit that accused the tech giant of illegally monopolizing the market for digital storage, causing consumers to pay more for its iCloud service.

° Apple’s share of China’s premium smartphone market dropped to 54% in 2024.

° Apple has introduced a new iPad Air with an M3 (not M4) chip “built for Apple Intelligence.”

° Apple has filed a legal complaint with the UK’s Investigatory Powers Tribunal in an effort to to block the UK government’s demand for backdoor access to encrypted data.

° Apple had 17.9% of the global wearable band market in 2024.

° Apple has announced the new MacBook Air, featuring the performance of the M4 chip, up to 18 hours of battery life, a new 12MP Center Stage camera, and a lower starting price.

° Apple has announced the new Mac Studio, the most powerful Mac ever made, featuring M4 Max and the new M3 Ultra chip.

° In an X post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple is working on a “refreshed” C1 modem with mmWave support.

° Apple’s first foldable iPhone should arrive around the end of 2026 or early 2027 with a price of US$2,000-$2,500, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

° Apple still needs more permits to be able to sell the iPhone 16 in Indonesia.

° Apple has convinced a New York federal court to dismiss a copyright lawsuit brought by tech journalist Dan Ackerman, who accused the tech giant of ripping off his book about the landmark video game “Tetris” for a movie on the same subject.

