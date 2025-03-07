“Skate City: New York” rolls onto Apple Arcade today. It’s a single player game for ages 9 and up and has gamepad support.

Here's how the game is described: "Jump into the ultimate skateboarding experience with Skate City: New York, the latest addition to the Skate City series. Navigate the iconic streets of New York City as you master hundreds of tricks in famous, real-world skate spots. Jump over taxis, dodge pedestrians and string together impressive combos to land your highest scores! And you can shred all-new challenges with skateboards straight out of the hit Apple TV+ show Mythic Quest."

About Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial. Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ titles across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

