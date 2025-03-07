Apple has convinced a New York federal court to dismiss a copyright lawsuit brought by tech journalist Dan Ackerman, who accused the tech giant of ripping off his book about the landmark video game “Tetris” for a movie on the same subject, reports Reuters.

In August 2023, Ackerman, editor-in-chief of the tech-news website Gizmodo, filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court accusing Apple, the Tetris Company and others of adapting his book about the landmark video game “Tetris” into a feature film without his permission.

Ackerman said he sent his book “The Tetris Effect” in 2016 to the Tetris Company, which allegedly copied it for the movie and threatened to sue him if he pursued his own film or television spinoffs. The “Tetris” film premiered on Apple TV+ in March. Ackerman asked the court for money damages equaling at least 6% of the film’s US$80 million production budget.

However, yesterday U.S. District Judge Katherine Failla said that the book and the movie were not similar enough to support Ackerman’s allegations, notes Reuters. Ackerman’s attorney Kevin Landau said in a statement that the decision was “flawed” and that he would appeal.

