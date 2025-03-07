Apple TV+‘s new comedy series “Brothers” is rounding out its cast with five new series regulars: Oona Yaffe (“Sleepy Hollow”), Highdee Kuan (“The Brothers Sun” “Interior Chinatown”), Nolan Almeida (“Peter Pan,” “Christmas on Repeat”), Ella Grace Helton (“Sweet Magnolias,” “United We Fall”) and Noah Carganilla.

They are set to star opposite Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who also executive produce alongside showrunner David West Read. Holland Taylor, Natalie Martinez and Brittany Ishibashi also star.

Almeida, Helton and Carganilla will play Matthew’s children Hayden, Ashley and Blaze while Yaffe and Kuan will play Woody’s children, Mia and Dakota, sources close to production tell Deadline.

Here’s how the series is described: The 10-episode half-hour comedy reunites Harrelson and McConaughey, who play heightened versions of themselves in a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around their strange and beautiful sibling-like bond. Matthew and Woody’s close friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas.

