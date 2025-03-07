Apple has another victory in the ongoing lawsuit that AliveCor filed in 2021, reports MacRumors.

A federal appeals court has confirmed he invalidation of three patents that AliveCor claimed Apple violated with the Apple Watch. As MacRumors notes, the court has vacated an ITC ruling that could have led to an Apple Watch import ban.

In July 2024, a filing from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Apple isn’t violating any AliveCor patents in Apple Watch models with redesigned ECGs. Therefore, those models aren’t under the International Trade Commission’s (ITC) Limited Exclusion Order (LEO).

AliveCor claimed Apple infringes on patents regarding its ECG “KardiaBand” (pictured) designed for the Apple Watch, among other ECG-focused products. Following its December 2020 filing of a lawsuit against Apple over patent infringement, AliveCor also took its case to the ITC in April 2021. In June the ITC judge backed AliveCor, and has recommended that the ITC undertake a review of the case.

