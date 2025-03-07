Apple is delaying the anticipated Siri update with more specialized features until 2026.

In a statement to Daring Fireball, Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy had this to say: ““Siri helps our users find what they need and get things done quickly, and in just the past six months, we’ve made Siri more conversational, introduced new features like type to Siri and product knowledge, and added an integration with ChatGPT. We’ve also been working on a more personalized Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.”

This reiterates what Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said in a March 3 “Power On” newsletter. Last November he said, purportedly dubbed “LLM Siri,” this version of Apple’s personal digital assistant would be previewed next year with a rollout coming in 2026. According to Bloomberg, Apple wants its personal digital assistant to be better able to compete with chatbots like ChatGPT. To do this, the company will utilize “advanced large language models.”

The goal is for Siri to be able to have human-like conversations with users. Bloomberg says Apple is testing the new ‌Siri‌ in a separate app on Macs

Apparently, Apple has run into problems with this, and is taking the time to get it right. However, Gurman says this year’s iOS 19 to include some changes to Siri’s underlying architecture that will allow it to handle more advanced queries.

