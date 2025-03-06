Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Following the introduction of new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M4 chips, Apple has discontinued the M2 and M3 variants on its online stores.

° From The MacObserver: Apple’s new iPad 11 upgrades base storage to 128GB, ending the 64GB era.

° From AppleInsider: Luxury meets versatility in the latest Apple Watch Hermes band collection, featuring fresh hues and refined craftsmanship.

° From arstechnica: Apple says that not every generation of Macs will see an “Ultra” chip.

° From 9to5Mac: Police in Australia are using CarPlay in an interesting way.

