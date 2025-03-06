I still think a fourth season of “Ted Lasso” is a bad idea, but folks who want it to happen may get their wish, according to a CBR report.

The 13-time Emmy-winning series starring Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammad, Jeremy Swift and Brett Goldstein wrapped up its third, and seemingly final season, in May 2023. CBR says that, recently, a fourth season of Ted Lasso was added to the Writers Guild of America directory that all but confirms it will happen. The WGA director alsoconfirms that Sudeikis, Hunt, and Goldstein are attached as producers, along with Jane Becker, Joseph Kelly, and Jamie Lee.

I think a fourth season is a bad idea. Sometimes a series ends as it should. That’s what happened with “Ted Lasso” and its title character. C’mon, Apple, let it be. If you have to cash on on the show’s popularity, do a spinoff. But leave the character of Ted Lasso back at home with his kid.

