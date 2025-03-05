Apple has updated Shazam, its music recognition app, adding songs tagged from outside the app to the Shazam playlist in Apple Music and Spotify. The app is available at Apple’s app stores.

Here’s what’s new, according to Apple’s release notes: We’ve made syncing songs to Apple Music and Spotify better than ever! Shazam will now include songs found via Music Recognition in Control Centre, Siri, and Shortcuts to your “My Shazam Tracks” playlist in Apple Music or Spotify.

Simply toggle “Sync your songs” off and on in Shazam settings to re-sync all your previously discovered songs from the Shazam app. You may need to reopen Spotify to see the playlist refreshed.

Don’t forget to keep your Shazam History safe and in sync between your devices. To do this, turn on iCloud sync in Shazam Settings.

