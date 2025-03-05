Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: iFixit has shared one of its traditional teardown videos, taking apart the new iPhone 16e to take a closer look at the internal components.

° From AppleInsider: MagSafe does connect to the iPhone 16e, but incredibly badly.

° From 9to5Mac: Monday’s TSMC announcement of a $100B investment in the US was notable for its lack of any specifics – including whether any of the money had been announced previously. But a new investment note suggests that it could even represent a backwards step when it comes to making Apple chips in the US.

° From The MacObserver: Don’t fall for the “Apple Approval Notice” text scam.

° From MacVoices Live!: Apple’s ongoing investments in U.S. manufacturing, enhancements to Apple News+, and Apple Intelligence on Vision Pro were the topics on this episode.

