ITV has acquired Apple TV+’s thriller “Suspicion” for its streaming platform ITVX, reports Broadcast. It’s the first time a show from the US has been acquired by another UK broadcaster or platform.

ITV acquired the series via distributor Fifth Season, which handles international sales, in a free-to-air second window, reports Broadcast. The thriller had originally hit the sales market in 2023 under Keshet International, where it was shopping linear rights for the series.

About ‘Suspicion’

Here’s how the series, which ran for one season and wasn’t renewed, is described: When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Uma Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

