Apple has announced the new MacBook Air, featuring the performance of the M4 chip, up to 18 hours of battery life, a new 12MP Center Stage camera, and a lower starting price.

It also offers support for up to two external displays in addition to the built-in display, 16GB of starting unified memory, and the capabilities of macOS Sequoia with Apple Intelligence. The new MacBook Air now comes in an all-new color — sky blue, a metallic light blue that joins midnight, starlight, and silver.

It also now starts at just US$999 — $100 less than before — and $899 for education. With two sizes to choose from, the new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air are available to pre-order today, with availability beginning Wednesday, March 12.

You can find all the details here.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related