According to Canalys the global wearable band market achieved steady growth in 2024, with shipments reaching 193 million units, a 4% year-on-year increase. And Apple continues to lead the market.

This was the second consecutive year of expansion following the 2022 market correction, showing renewed momentum in the industry, according to Canalys. Growth was primarily fueled by strong demand in China and emerging markets, offsetting declines in mature regions, such as the US and India.

The research group says the basic watch and basic band segments played key roles in driving entry-level adoption, while competition among the leading vendors intensified as Apple, China-based Xiaomi, and China-based Huawei battled for market share.

In 2024 Apple sold 34.5 wearable bands for 17.9% market share. That’s down from sales of 35.5 million and 19.2% market share in 2023. Following Apple in the top five are Xiaomi (15.2% market share), Huawei (13.7% market share), Samsung (8.1% market share), and India’s Noise (4.5% market share.

