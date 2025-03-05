Apple has announced the new Mac Studio, the most powerful Mac ever made, featuring M4 Max and the new M3 Ultra chip.

John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, says the ultimate pro desktop delivers groundbreaking pro performance, extensive connectivity now with Thunderbolt 5, and new capabilities in its compact and quiet design that can live right on a desk.

“Mac Studio can tackle the most intense workloads with its powerful CPU, Apple’s advanced graphics architecture, higher unified memory capacity, ultrafast SSD storage, and a faster and more efficient Neural Engine,” he adds. “It provides a big boost in performance compared to the previous generation, and a massive leap for users coming from older Macs.”

Apple says the Mac Studio is a powerhouse for AI, capable of running large language models (LLMs) with over 600 billion parameters entirely in memory, thanks to its advanced GPU and up to 512GB of unified memory with M3 Ultra — the most ever in a personal computer. It’s also built for Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system.

The new Mac Studio is available to pre-order today, with availability beginning March 12. Pricing starts as US$1,999. You can find more details here.

