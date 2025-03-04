San Francisco’s WaterField Designs has unveiled the US$329 Shinjuku Laptop Backpack, the second of four monthly additions to the company’s lightweight Shinjuku Collection, inspired by the world’s busiest transit hub in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district.

Designed for professionals navigating busy environments, the laptop backpack maintains a 5-inch profile while providing 16 liters of organized storage. Strategically positioned pockets and padded compartments protect up to a 16-inch MacBook

Pro, an iPad, and additional necessities while optimizing accessibility during daily commutes.

WaterField Designs Founder Gary Waterfield says the Shinjuku Backpack utilizes lightweight X­Pac Canvas, a high­performance technical fabric made with ultrathin, waterproof laminate for maximum strength at minimal weight. Also available in waxed canvas for a classic aesthetic that develops character over time, both versions feature full-grain leather accents and a gold, waterresistant interior liner that illuminates contents, he adds.

Multiple specialized front compartments – including a quick­grab top pocket with a key tether – allow users to retrieve essentials without unzipping the main compartment.

