Apple has won a ruling dismissing a lawsuit that accused the tech giant of illegally monopolizing the market for digital storage, causing consumers to pay more for its iCloud service, reports Reuters.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Eumi Lee in San Jose, California, on Friday the plaintiffs in the class action had not shown Apple violated federal or state antitrust law. However, she ruled they could amend their complaint and refile it.

The lawsuit basically argued that Apple forces iOS and iPadOS device users to buy iCloud storage as it doesn’t allow other cloud services to integrate deeply with the system for data backup. In December 2024 Apple provided TechCrunch with the following statement on the matter: Apple believes in providing our customers with choices. Our users are not required to use iCloud, and many rely on a wide range of third-party alternatives for data storage. In addition, we work hard to make data transfer as easy as possible — whether its to iCloud or another service. We reject any suggestion that our iCloud practices are anticompetitive and will vigorously defend against any legal claim otherwise.

Apple is also facing a lawsuit in the UK that claims it overcharges for iCloud storage. This lawsuit basically argues that the tech giant forces iOS and iPadOS device users to buy iCloud storage as it doesn’t allow other cloud services to integrate deeply with the system for data backup. The class action lawsuit requests damages of about £70 per individual.

