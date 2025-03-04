Apple and Huawei have long dominated China’s premium smartphone market. In 2024, the two giants collectively accounted for 83% of total sales in this segment, notes Counterpoint Research.

China-based Huawei has seen a resurgence since 2023 after the brand returned with its 5G Kirin chipset, while Apple’s market share fell to 54% in 2024, notes the research group. Over the past few years, China’s smartphone market has undergone a notable shift towards premiumization, with the US$600 and above segment’s share growing to 28% in 2024 from 11% in 2018.

Counterpoint says that Huawei, a major driver of this trend, saw its share increase to 29% in the segment – the largest among all Chinese manufacturers. Other Chinese manufacturers also intensified their efforts to capture a larger share of the premium market, with their collective share rising to 15% in 2024 from 5% in 2020, adds the research group.

