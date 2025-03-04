Well, this is going to disappoint a lot of folks: Apple has introduced a new iPad Air with an M3 (not M4) chip “built for Apple Intelligence.”

In a press release, Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said the updated tabletwith M3 brings Apple’s advanced graphics architecture to iPad Air for the first time. Apple claims that iPad Air with M3 is nearly 2x faster compared to iPad Air with M1, and up to 3.5x faster than iPad Air with A14 Bionic. Its available in two sizes (11 inches and 13 inches) and four finishes.

Apple has also released a new Magic Keyboard for the revised tablet. It sports a new 14-key function row that allows easy access to features like screen brightness and volume controls. The new Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically, and the Smart Connector immediately connects power and data without the need for Bluetooth; a machined aluminum hinge also includes a USB-C connector for charging. The Magic Keyboard costs US$269 for the 11-inch model and $319 for the 13-inch mode.

Apple today also updated the plain ol’ iPad with double the starting storage and the A16 chip. Compared to the previous generation, the updated iPad with A16 is nearly 30%faster, Apple claims.

Customers can pre-order the new iPad Air with M3 starting today, March 4, on apple.com/store, and in the Apple Store app in 29 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting March 12.

The 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air with M3 will be available in blue, purple, starlight, and space gray, with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations. The 11-inch iPad Air starts at US$599 for the Wi-Fi model, and $749 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Air starts at $799 for the Wi-Fi model, and $949 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

For education, the new 11-inch iPad Air starts at $549, and the 13-inch model starts at $749. Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and home-school teachers of all grade levels. For more information, visit apple.com/us-hed/shop.

The new Magic Keyboard, available in white, is compatible with the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air. The 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $269 and the 13-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $319. For education, the 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $249 and the 13-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $299.

Customers can pre-order the new iPad with A16 starting today, March 4, on apple.com/store, and in the Apple Store app in 29 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting March 12.

The new iPad starts with 128GB of storage, and is also available in 256GB and a new 512GB configuration. Available in blue, pink, yellow, and silver, Wi-Fi models of the new iPad are available with a starting price of $349 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at $499. For education, Wi-Fi models of the new iPad are available with a starting price of $329, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at $479.

