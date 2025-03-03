Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced that “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader available on Apple TV+, is set to return for the 2025 regular season.

Fans across 60 countries and regions can enjoy two marquee matchups over 25 weeks, featuring enhanced production quality, expert commentary, and no local broadcast restrictions. The 2025 season of “Friday Night Baseball” kicks off on Friday, March 28. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET as All-Star Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles host Silver Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and division rivals the Toronto Blue Jays. In the second game of the opening doubleheader, superstar Juan Soto and the New York Mets will take on Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Apple and MLB also announced the “Friday Night Baseball” game schedule for the first half of the season through June 27. For the third straight season, “Friday Night Baseball” games will be called by broadcast teams Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), and Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), and Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter). Lauren Gardner, Russell Dorsey, and Xavier Scruggs return to host live pre- and postgame coverage both in-studio and on the field. Additionally, Siera Santos will host select pregame shows and Rich Waltz will call select games.

“Friday Night Baseball” is produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team in partnership with Apple’s live sports production team. Each game will feature immersive sound in 5.1 with Spatial Audio enabled, including player and field-level mics to immerse fans in the stadium atmosphere. Fans in the U.S. and Canada will also have the option to listen to home and away local radio broadcasts during “Friday Night Baseball” games.

Beginning opening day on March 27, fans in the U.S. can enjoy the MLB Big Inning whip-around show featuring live look-ins and in-game highlights every weeknight, and a full slate of MLB-related content on Apple TV+, including Countdown to First Pitch, MLB Daily Recap, and MLB This Week. Fans can also access MLB programming free in the Apple TV app, including game recaps, classic games, highlights, interviews, and more.

With the multiview feature on Apple TV 4K devices and iPad, fans can watch up to four simultaneous streams, including “Friday Night Baseball” games, Major League Soccer matches, and select MLS and MLB live shows.2 With Post Play, viewers can seamlessly transition into other live games at the conclusion of the studio show or match they’re currently watching.

What’s more, Apple today also announced “VIP: Yankee Stadium,” a new Apple Immersive Video for Apple Vision Pro that gives viewers an all-access pass to one of the world’s most iconic sports venues. In the film, available for free next month, broadcasting legend Joe Buck welcomes viewers to Yankee Stadium for a June 2024 “Friday Night Baseball” matchup between the Yankees and their longtime rivals: the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The forthcoming season will also be accompanied by :Fight For Glory: 2024 World Series” on Apple TV+ — the first all-access docuseries exploring the dramatic, high-stakes world of the World Series where the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers battle to capture the most storied trophy in American sports.

The new three-part documentary reportedly offers a never-before-seen view of each team’s journey through the postseason, with exclusive access to behind-the-scenes coverage and interviews with players, coaches, fans, journalists, and family members. The project is produced in partnership with MLB and Imagine Documentaries; R.J. Cutler’s This Machine, a part of Sony Pictures Television; and five-time World Series Champion, executive producer Derek Jeter, alongside his production company, Cap 2 Productions.

How to Watch “Friday Night Baseball”

Apple TV+ subscribers can watch “Friday Night Baseball” on the Apple TV app, which comes preinstalled on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro, as well as online at tv.apple.com.

New for this season, Android users can download the Apple TV app from Google Play on Android mobile devices to subscribe to Apple TV+ and enjoy “Friday Night Baseball,” and Prime Video customers in the U.S., UK, and Canada can subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video as an add-on subscription.

The Apple TV app is also available on select smart TVs, including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, TCL, VIZIO, and others; Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; Chromecast with Google TV; and set-top boxes, including Sky Q, SK Broadband, and Comcast Xfinity. More information is available at apple.com/apple-tv-app.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related