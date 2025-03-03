According to Canalys, now part of Omdia, latest estimates, global shipments of smart personal audio devices (including true wireless stereo (TWS), wireless headphones and wireless earphones) reached 455 million units in 2024, marking an 11.2% year-on-year growth. It was (mostly) good news for Apple.

“While leading brands have maintained stable market positions, their differentiation strategies are increasingly taking shape,” said Canalys Research Analyst Jack Leathem. In the ecosystem category, players like Apple continue to reinforce their competitive edge through deep hardware-software integration.”

He added that Apple’s in-house chipset enables seamless cross-device connectivity while integrating spatial audio technology with Apple Music to deliver a high-resolution audio experience. The tech giant sold 81.8 million smart audio products ion 2024 of 18% global market share.

That compares to sales of 87.2 million devices and 21.3% market she in 2023. That’s a 6.1% year-over-year decline. Despite the decline, Apple still dominates the global smart personal audio device market. It’s followed by Samsung (8.5% market share), Xiaomi (7.9% market share), boAt (6% market share) and Huawei (4.5% market share).

Canalys forecasts that global shipments of smart audio devices will surpass 500 million units by 2025, reflecting a cautiously optimistic outlook.

