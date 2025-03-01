Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of February 24-28.

° For California’s American Innovation Coin, Governor Gavin Newsom has recommended world-renowned innovator Steve Jobs. The coin, which will be minted by the U.S. Mint, highlights California’s legacy as a global hub of innovation.

° Future Apple devices may integrate an Apple-built modem with the company’s processors.

° Apple plans to focus on video recording improvements for the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models.

° Apple has announced its largest-ever spend commitment, with plans to spend and invest more than US$500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.

° Apple’s Hearing Aid feature is now available on AirPods Pro 2 in the UK.

° Apple almost single-handedly drove growth in the secondary smartphone market in 2024.

° Apple sold 2.8 million iPhones in Latin American in quarter four of 2024 for 8% market share.

° Apple now has 8.8% of the smartphone market in the MEA region.

° Apple and Indonesian government have reached a deal to lift the iPhone 16 ban.

° Apple has closed access to the Apple Developer Enterprise Program (ADEP) for Russian developers.

° Apple reportedly finds a way to overcome problems with wrinkles in a foldable iPhone.

° The IDC research group says Apple will capture 45% value share of the global smartphone market in 2025.

° The Mac now has 10.2% of the global personal computer market and 54% of the AI-capable PC market.

° Apple is supposedly working on smart glasses that would have a design more akin to regular eyeglasses than the Vision Pro. If/when they arrive, new data suggests they could be a hit.

° The UK may have broken a bilateral agreement ion its demand for ‘backdoor’ access to Apple’s cloud storage.

° Apple has been sued by consumers who said its claim that three versions of Apple Watches are “carbon neutral” and environmentally friendly is false and misleading.

° Apple is facing an antitrust fine as the French regulator prepares to rule next month on the company’s privacy control tool.

° “Severance” is still doing great for Apple TV+, notching another 557 million minutes viewed per Nielsen‘s streaming list from January 27 to February 2.

° The Apple Watch is now the smartwatch of choice for National Hockey League officials.

