Customers around the world can shop the new iPhone 16e in-store and online starting today.

Apple says the iPhone 16e joins the iPhone 16 family as its most affordable member, featuring “breakthrough battery life, the fast performance of the A18 chip, Apple Intelligence, and an integrated high-resolution 48MP 2-in-1 camera system.”

The Apple Trade-In program allows you to trade in an older device. Customers purchasing iPhone 16e can receive up to $120 in credit when they trade in iPhone 11 — or now with a carrier offer, up to $599 in credit — and receive help activating their new device at their local Apple Store.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related