Apple TV+ has picked up “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed,” a 10-episode series starring Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black,” “She-Hulk”), reports Deadline.

The half-hour darkly comedic thriller, written and executive produced by creator and showrunner David J. Rosen (“Citadel)”, is about a newly divorced mom (Maslany) who “who falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer.”

“Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” will be directed and executive produced by David Gordon Green (“Nutcrackers”). The series, from Apple Studios and Counterpart Studios, was developed by and will be executive produced by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films under their first-look deal with Apple TV+, and Bard Dorros for Anonymous Content.

