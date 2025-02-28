Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° NinjaTrader, a fintech platform for retail futures trading, has announced the limited debut of the NinjaTrader Arena, afutures trading challenge series that enables retail traders to compete against one another in a simulated trading environment, and the launch of the enhanced NinjaTrader mobile app for both Apple and Android.

° ExpertFile — an open, actively curated expert network — has launched its first mobile app now available for free download. This new app, helps journalists, media bookers, and event organizers instantly discover and connect with leading subject matter experts on over 50,000 topics from leading academic and industry organizations worldwide. The ExpertFile app is free and available for immediate download on both the App Store and Google Play,

° Trimble has announced new visualization and interoperability capabilities in its latest software release for SketchUp. The 3D modeling software now provides designers with photorealistic materials and environment lighting options, along with smoother transitions between SketchUp and other industry tools.

° LG TV owners can now install the Philips Hue Sync TV app to synchronize their lights with content on the TV without the need for an additional set-top box. The app is available from the LG TV app store. It costs $130 without a subscription, or $3 per month, and it works with 2024 LG Smart TVs that run webOS 24.

