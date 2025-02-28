Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: The first lab tests show new Apple modem in iPhone 16e is comparable to iPhone 16 speeds, but much more efficient.

° From Macworld: Two new Mac exploits discovered recently are good reminders of best practices for staying safe, such as not letting strangers access your computer, staying up to date with software updates, and getting your software from known trusted sources.

° From The MacObserver: Microsoft has released a native Copilot app for macOS, expanding its AI assistant to Apple’s desktop operating system.

° From AppleInsider: HTC has declared its Viverse platform will be the YouTube for VR content, but while it doesn’t support the Apple Vision Pro at the moment, users could one day turn to Viverse Worlds for new immersive experiences.

° From MacRumors: ColorWare, known for its custom painted Apple devices and accessories, today added to its ColorWare Retro Collection with AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 options designed to look like classic Macs.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner and Norbert Frassa wrap up the MacVoices coverage of CES 2025.

