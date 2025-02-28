“This Is Us” alum Michael Angarano has been cast in a key recurring role on “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” Apple TV+’s series starring Elle Fanning, Michael Pfeiffer and Nick Offerman and executive produced by Fanning, Pfeiffer and Nicole Kidman, reports Deadline.

Here’s how the upcoming series is described: Fanning stars as Margo Millet, the child of a Hooters waitress (Pfeiffer) and an ex-pro wrestler (Offerman), who becomes pregnant after a brief affair with an English professor at the local junior college she attends. Now, at twenty, Margo is alone with an infant, unemployed, and on the verge of eviction. When her estranged father, Jinx (Offerman), shows up on her doorstep and asks to move in with her, she agrees in exchange for help with childcare. Margo starts an OnlyFans as an experiment and soon finds herself adapting some of Jinx’s advice from the world of wrestling. Could this be the answer to all of Margo’s problems, or does internet fame come with too high a price?

Kidman is believed to be playing Margo and her professor’s mediator. Marcia Gay Harden is believed to be playing Elizabeth, the protective mother of the professor.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related