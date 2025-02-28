Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for the two-part documentary film event “Number One on the Call Sheet,” premiering on Friday, March 28.

Here’s how it’s described: With unprecedented access and candid interviews, “Number One on the Call Sheet” takes us on an intimate journey with some of Hollywood’s most extraordinary leading Black men and women as they shine a light on the joys and challenges of being a Black actor, share breakthrough moments, discuss blueprints for success and honor legends, while recognizing the next generation’s enormous potential.

