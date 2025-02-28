Apple has released new beta firmware updates for both the AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro 2 — both Lightning and USB-C versions.

Apple didn’t over any release notes. However, the firmware almost certainly offers performance tweaks and bug fixes.

Firmware updates can be installed by putting the AirPods in Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac that’s connected to Wi-Fi, and then plugging them in to charge. It can take up to 30 minutes for firmware to update.

