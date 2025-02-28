Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° The OtterBox Frē Series waterproof phone cover with MagSafe is now available for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Its LifeProof technology and allows access to Camera Control so you can capture every adventure and keep your device safe and dry.

° Eve has launched the US$50 Eve Dimmer Switch, the company’s first smart light switch replacement with dimming functionality. It replaces a traditional light switch and it can be used with standard bulbs and lights that have dimming functionality.

° Panasonic has introduced the US$3,299.99 LUMIX S1RII, the latest high-resolution model of the Full-Frame mirrorless LUMIX S Series. It Supports 5.8K Apple ProRes RAW HQ / ProRes RAW internal recording to a CFexpress Type B card.

° SIGMA has announced the US$699 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary lens for the US market. It features an 18.8x zoom ratio for an APS-C format mirrorless lens. Equivalent to 24-450mm in 35mm format, this portable lens covers everything from wide-angle for landscapes and interiors to super-telephoto for sports, wildlife and aviation. T° ZZ2 has launched ZZConnect+, a wireless casting and connectivity device built for dealers, installers, and car enthusiasts. It integrates with factory systems, providing a plug-and-play solution for video streaming, wireless CarPlay, and Android Auto.

