The Paris prosecutor’s office has closed a case filed by Democratic Republic of Congo accusing Apple subsidiaries in France of using conflict minerals in its supply chain, according to a document seen by Reuters.

In December 2024 the Democratic Republic of Congo filed criminal complaints against Apple subsidiaries in France and Belgium, accusing the tech firm of using conflict minerals in its supply chain.

“Congo is a major source of tin, tantalum and tungsten, so-called 3T minerals used in computers and mobile phones,” the lawsuit said. “But some artisanal mines are run by armed groups involved in massacres of civilians, mass rapes, looting and other crimes, according to U.N. experts and human rights groups.”

