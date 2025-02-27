Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MSN: U.S. Director of National Intelligence has called a UK order that Apple break the encrypted storage it offers customers worldwide an “egregious” violation of American rights and said it could violate a law easing cooperation between the countries in investigations.

° From Reuters: U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Apple to scrap its diversity, equity and inclusion policies, a day after the iPhone maker’s shareholders voted to keep them in the face of growing pushback from conservative groups.

° From 9to5Mac: Brits seem to be unmoved by the loss of Advanced Data Protection – and Apple needs to change that.

° From The MacObserver: Daniel Ek accuses Apple of flouting EU tech rules, calls for enforcement as Spotify sees growth amid ongoing App Store disputes.

° From Macworld: The iPhone 16e won’t make sense until its iPad moment. The iPhone line-up is in turmoil right now, but Apple is playing the long game.

° From MacRumors: Apple this week added iMac models with the M4 chip to its certified refurbished store in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and select other countries, for the first time since the computer was introduced in October 2024.

° From Deadline: Production has started on Apple TV+’s limited series Lucky, headlined and executive produced by Anya Taylor-Joy and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Eric Bolden, Marty Jencius, Web Bixby, Jeff Gamet, and Jim Rea discuss the return of Apple to advertising on X and why it makes sense.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related