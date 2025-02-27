Feral Interactive has announced the release of “Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light” for iOS and Android.

Here’s how the game is described: With the world under threat of eternal darkness, Lara Croft must carve a path through an army of the undead to defeat Xolotl, the Aztec god of death and misfortune. Using Lara’s signature dual pistols, players will run-and-gun through swarms of enemies while leaping, grappling and swinging their way past cunning puzzles and trap-laden challenges. Players may take on Xolotl and his fiendish machinations alone or team up with a friend in online co-op, with cross-platform play available between iOS and Android.

Featuring all fourteen levels of the original release plus three DLC packs at no extra cost, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light for iOS and Android offers a wealth of replayability as players seek out hidden collectibles, beat score challenges for each level, and unlock extra weapons and stat-boosting artifacts. This mobile release also offers fully customizable controls for touchscreen twin-stick gameplay, as well as support for all popular gamepads.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light” is available now for iOS via the App Store, and for Android via the Google Play Store, and is priced at US$9.99.

