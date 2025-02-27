Apple TV+ has announced an eight-episode season two for its German-language dark comedy “Where’s Wanda?” produced by UFA Fiction.

The series stars International Emmy Award nominee Heike Makatsch (“Love Actually”), German Comedy Award winner Axel Stein (“The Vault”), multiple award-winning actress Lea Drinda (“The Gryphon”) and Leo Simon.

Here’s how season two is described: The Klatts (Stein and Makatsch) are back! Just as they thought their lives were finally returning to normal, their daughter Wanda (Drinda) is caught seemingly red-handed, standing over a dead body. They will need to do everything in their power to prove her innocence and avoid losing her again, as their investigation to find the real murderer takes them into the criminal underbelly of their sleepy suburban town. But will their quest to protect their family get them all out of trouble, or ultimately lead them further astray? And can they find out the truth of what happened on that fateful day before it’s too late?

Hailing from UFA Fiction, a Fremantle company, “Where’s Wanda?” season one was created, written and executive produced by Royal Television Society nominee Oliver Lansley (“Flack”), alongside multiple award-winning executive producers Nataly Kudiabor (“Arthur’s Law”) and Sebastian Werninger (“The Physician”). The series was co-created and based on a story by Zoltan Spirandelli (“Vaya con Dios”). The first season of “Where’s Wanda?” was directed by critically acclaimed, award-winning filmmakers Christian Ditter (“How To Be Single”), Tobi Baumann (“Faking Hitler”) and Facundo Scalerandi (“How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)”). Ditter also served as an executive producer.

The complete first season of “Where’s Wanda?” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

