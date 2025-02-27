“Severance” is still doing great for Apple TV+, notching another 557 million minutes viewed per Nielsen‘s streaming list from January 27 to February 2, reports Deadline.

That’s down a bit from the week prior, the series still managed to stay in fourth place among streaming originals. Netflix’s “The Night Agent” and “The Recruit” topped Nielsen‘s streaming list.

Meanwhile, Hulu’s “Paradise” stormed onto the streaming originals list with 550 million viewing minutes across the first three episodes. You can find more details here.

