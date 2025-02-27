Apple has applied for a patent (number US 20250068383 A1) for “Devices With Enhanced Audio.” The goal is to make the speakers on its various devices — including the iMac and Studio Display — even better.

About the patent

In the patent filing, Apple notes that many audio/visual output devices and sport improved audio or video output. That is IF the audio output is able to be adjusted to the environment, surroundings, circumstances, program, and/or environment. However, many audio and video output devices may require a user input or interaction in order to change a particular output or may not have variable output settings.

Apple says that, in these instances the audio and/or video output may not be performing or outputting the best quality sound or images for the particular environment, programs, circumstance, or the like. The tech giant wants its iMacs and other devices to overcome such limitations.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s summary of the patent: “A system for enhancing audio including a plurality of sensors, an output device, and a processor in communication with the plurality of sensors and the output device. The processor is configured to process data captured by the plurality of sensors, and based on that, modify an output of the output device. The processor also is configured to determine whether there are a plurality of users associated with a video conferencing session, determine which user of the plurality of users is speaking, and enhance the audio or video output of the speaking user on the output device.”

