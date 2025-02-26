Patrick Wilson (“The Conjuring” franchise) has joined Amy Adams and Javier Bardem in Apple TV+ series “Cape Fear,” from Nick Antosca, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

In November 2024 Apple announced that Apple TV+ would expand its original series slate with a series order for “Cape Fear,” a new series that will be written and showrun by Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Candy,” “A Friend of the Family”) and executive produced by Academy Award winners Scorsese and Spielberg. Academy Award winner Bardem will star in and executive produce.

Here’s how the series is described: In “Cape Fear,” a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden when Max Cady (played by Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison. The 10-episode series is a tense, Hitchcockian thriller and an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century.

Hailing from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amblin Television, “Cape Fear” is based on both the novel “The Executioners,” which inspired Gregory Peck’s Universal Pictures feature (1962) of the same name, as well as the 1991 remake directed by Scorsese.

The series will be executive produced by Spielberg (who produced the 1991 film) alongside Scorsese. Creator Antosca will executive produce alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat the Cat, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will executive produce alongside Spielberg for Amblin Television. The series is developed and produced through Antosca’s overall deal at UCP, where he’s been based since 2017.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related