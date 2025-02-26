Kandji, an Apple endpoint management and security platform, has announced Device Management for Apple Vision Pro.

The new solution represents a new enterprise device management solution built specifically for Apple Vision devices that intelligently uses Apple’s next-generation Declarative Device Management (DDM) protocol, wherever available. This enables organizations to seamlessly integrate spatial computing into their workplace faster and with more consistent enforcement of security settings, according to Adam Pettit, co-founder and CEO of Kandji.

The Augmented and Virtual Reality Headset industry is expected to grow from 6.7 million units in 2024 to 22.9 million in 2028. With two-thirds (67%) of IT professionals in agreement that the future of Apple Vision Pro is as a business productivity solution, and over 50% of Fortune 100 companies incorporating Apple Vision Pro into their operations, the device is gaining traction in the enterprise.

“As Apple continues to develop new and advanced devices that expand the bounds for what modern organizations can accomplish, it’s of utmost importance that the management and protection of these devices be as seamless as possible,” said Pettit said. “At Kandji, we’re thrilled to support and enable a revolutionary work experience for our customers through augmented and virtual reality, while prioritizing security and productivity.”

Kandji’s Device Management for Apple Vision devices features automated device enrollment specifically for fully-managed, corporate-owned devices. This helps IT teams manage and secure Apple Vision devices right out of the box, allowing them to be set up and fully configured from Day 1 with the right apps and settings with minimal intervention by IT, according to Pettit.

“Breaking from legacy device management approaches, Kandji automatically utilizes Apple’s DDM rather than legacy mobile device management (MDM) frameworks whenever it is available, for example when setting a passcode policy,” he added. “This forward-thinking architecture results in a more responsive and stable management experience that keeps pace with the innovative nature of spatial computing.

Kandji’s Device Management for Apple Vision is integrated into Kandji’s Device Management product so customers are able to manage and secure their Apple Vision devices alongside the rest of their Apple fleet. Kandji’s support for Apple Vision devices is currently available for all Kandji customers. For more information go to https://www.kandji.io/.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related