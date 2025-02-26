Apple is supposedly working on smart glasses that would have a design more akin to regular eyeglasses than the Vision Pro. If/when they arrive, new data suggests they could be a hit — especially if they feature AI (artificial intelligence) features.

Global smart glasses shipments surged 210% year-over-year (YoY) in 2024 driven by strong demand for Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Smart Glasses Model Shipments Tracker. Consequently, the market surpassed the 2-million-unit milestone for the first time, marking an unprecedented pace of growth, according to the research group.

AI smart glasses are a sub-category within smart glasses, incorporating AI technologies to deliver enhanced functionality and a more intelligent, interactive user experience. According to Counterpoint’s definition, devices must meet the following criteria to qualify as AI smart glasses:

Integration of AI-capable processors: Must include a computing processor with a dedicated unit for processing AI tasks, such as a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), Data Processing Unit (DPU), or other AI accelerators. This allows the glasses to run tiny AI models and perform basic on-device AI tasks, such as voice assistance and pre-processing of data. Devices that rely solely on cloud AI or partner device-based AI, do not qualify as AI smart glasses under this definition.

Voice interaction: Must be equipped with speaker(s) and microphone(s) to enable natural, seamless voice communication between the user and the device.

Visual AI assistance: Must be equipped with camera(s) to ‘see’ the user’s surroundings, allowing for visual input processing and AI-assisted features like image recognition and contextual understanding.

Must enable fast and stable wireless connectivity

If/when Apple releases “Apple Glasses,” they’re almost certain to incorporate Apple Intelligence features. Should such a device ever arrive — and I think they will — it will probably be at least 24 months before we see “Apple Glasses” available for purchase.

