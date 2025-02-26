Ian Goldberg (“Fear the Walking Dead”) has been tapped as new executive producer/showrunner of Apple TV+’s “Foundation”, with a Season 4 writers room up and running, sources told Deadline.

Season 3, which originally paused production in spring 2023 after several weeks of filming due to the WGA strike, was delayed in its 2024 production restart because of issues related to budgeting and physical production. Filming eventually got underway in March 2024 after the budget was brought down.

About ‘Foundation’

Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, and featuring an international cast, the adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

