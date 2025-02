Apple has released a new firmware update for the Lightning version of the AirPods Max.

There are no release notes as to what the update entails, but it’s likely performance tweaks and bug fixes. To install the firmware place the ‌AirPods Max‌ in Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac that’s connected to Wi-Fi. Plug the headphones in for a charge and be prepared to wait up 30 minutes for the firmware to update.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today