A new report from Canalys reveals that AI-capable PC shipments hit 15.4 million units in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, accounting for 23% of all PC shipments during the quarter. And it was good news for the Mac.

Canalys defines AI-capable PCs are as desktops and notebooks that include a chipset or block for dedicated AI workloads such as an NPU. The ramp-up in the availability of such devices led to a sequential growth of 18% for this category of PCs, according to the research group.

For the full year 2024, 17% of PCs shipped were AI-capable, with the biggest winners being Apple at 54% share, followed by Lenovo and HP at 12% share each, according to Canalys.

“Apple finished strong in Q4 2024, significantly outgrowing the top three vendors and achieving a 10.2% market share in the total PC market and 45% share in the AI-capable PC market,” says Canalys Analyst Kieren Jessop. “Apple’s channel strategy continues to evolve as they announced the Apple Partner Network, launching later this year. This revamped program simplifies partner tiers and aims to take a share in the Enterprise segment while providing the necessary services to handle customers. The program highlights Mac’s compatibility and scalability within the Enterprise environment, concerns which have previously kept them out of the segment.”

