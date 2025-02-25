The annual Apple shareholder meeting was held today. Owners Apple shares voting on a variety of proposals at the event and “as usual, the results went Apple’s way,” reports AppleInsider. Here’s what happened:

° A recommendation that Apple prepare an annual report to assess the risks of AI to Apple’s operation and finances, and to the greater public health, safety, and welfare was voted down. Apple’s board recommended shareholders voted against the measure, as Apple “already provides all the information requested regarding Apple’s AI data privacy practices.”

° American Family Association has demanded Apple prepare a transparency report on the costs and benefits of its decisions to create and use child sex abuse material (CSAM) identifying software. Apple’s board recommended against the proposal, insisting Apple had “demonstrated its commitment to helping protect children in a changing online landscape and has developed innovative technologies like Communication Safety.”

° The National Center for Public Policy Research requested that Apple consider abolishing its Inclusion & Diversity program, policies, department, and goals. Apple’s board recommended a vote against the proposal, as Apple already has a “well-established compliance program and the proposal inappropriately attempts to restrict Apple’s ability to manage its own ordinary business operations, people and teams, and business strategies.”

° There was a proposal that Apple report to shareholders annually with analysis on how the company’s contributions impact its risks relating to “discrimination against people based on their speech or religious exercise.” Apple’s board advised a vote against the proposal, since its “well-established corporate donations program follows a strict internal governance and approval process.”

Read the AppleInsider article for more details.

