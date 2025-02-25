More than 50 child advocacy organizations have joined forces to form the Digital Childhood Alliance to urge lawmakers to help parents protect their children online by passing commonsense legislation. The coalition is calling for the passage of the App Store Accountability Act across the U.S.

It targets, among others, the Apple App Store and Google Play.

“This is a turning point,” Dawn Hawkins, senior advisor to the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), said in a press release. “For years, app stores have turned a blind eye to child safety, allowing kids to download apps, enter into exploitative contracts they don’t understand, and share personal data—all without parental consent. Lawmakers now have a clear path forward, backed by a coalition of experts who agree: The App Store Accountability Act is vital to creating a safer online environment for American youth.”

She says the launch of this coalition comes at a critical moment, as momentum builds in multiple states for app store youth safety. The App Store Accountability Act is advancing in Utah and Alabama right now, with bills also introduced in Alaska, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Hawaii. Several other states are expected to introduce similar legislation in the coming months, according to Hawkins.

She said the App Store Accountability Act is designed to restore parental oversight, improve transparency, and hold app stores accountable for misleading families. It introduces three key reforms:

Parental Approval for App Downloads and Purchases: App stores are required to obtain verifiable parental consent before minors can download apps or make in-app purchases, protecting children from privacy risks, financial harm, and unenforceable contracts. Accurate and Transparent Age Ratings: App age ratings must reflect actual content and in-app experiences. Parents and state Attorneys General are empowered to take legal action against misrepresented app safety disclosures. Secure Age Verification: App stores must securely share verified age categories with apps, enabling developers to comply with laws like COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) and provide in-app experiences consistent with their stated age ratings, enhancing safety and simplifying compliance.

To learn more about the Digital Childhood Alliance, please visit www.digitalchildhoodalliance.org.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related