Worldwide smartphone shipments are forecast to grow 2.3% year-over-year in 2025 to 1.26 billion units, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

The 2.3% increase in smartphone shipments will represent the second successive year of improvement after a 6.1% growth in 2024, according to IDC. This will be led by Android growth in China and the U.S., adds the research group.

“Android is expected to grow 40% faster than iOS this year, with 2.5% year-on-year growth, fueled by 5.6% growth in China, thanks to the new subsidies program by the Chinese government which is expected to mostly benefit Android as opposed to Apple,” said Nabila Popal, senior research director with IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. “While iOS will decline 1.9% in China this year due to ongoing challenges, globally it is forecast to increase 1.8% thanks to strong growth in the U.S., Apple’s largest market, coupled with rapid growth of 18% and 9% YoY in emerging markets like India and Indonesia.”

Popal adds that the ongoing rollout of Apple Intelligence and the recently launched mid-priced iPhone 16E is also expected to fuel demand and keep average selling prices (ASPs) elevated for Apple and will help it capture 45% value share in 2025 despite only 19% of shipments.”

